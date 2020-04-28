Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axonics Modulation Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.59 and a quick ratio of 16.29. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $864,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,423.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,327 shares of company stock worth $3,438,828 in the last 90 days. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.