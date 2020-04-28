Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Update

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BIDU stock traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $97.13. 4,526,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,182. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

