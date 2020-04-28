Banco Santander Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 24,219 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the average daily volume of 2,661 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 367,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 229,660 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 5,571,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,444,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

