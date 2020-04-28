Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. 65,389,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,062,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

