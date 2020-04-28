BANKEX (BKX) Price Reaches $0.0023

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One BANKEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Simex and HitBTC. BANKEX has a market cap of $930,406.38 and approximately $2,814.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BANKEX has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BANKEX

BKX is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

