BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Decreased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,235 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BHP Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,491. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.