Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Update

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Big Lots by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Big Lots by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 39.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

