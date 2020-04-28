Binance Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.56 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $346.72 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for $16.44 or 0.00209842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.02502109 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000194 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, DDEX, AirSwap, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC, FCoin, Bancor Network and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

