Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.50.

BIIB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.20. 712,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,610. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

