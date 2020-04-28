BitBall Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 77% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. BitBall has a total market cap of $439,268.55 and $120,344.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 83.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00036099 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00040712 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000718 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,808.56 or 1.00687776 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00066658 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000775 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 101.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,218,894 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

