Bitcloud (BTDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $74,458.85 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,115,162 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

