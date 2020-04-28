Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading Up 14% This Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00053270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $577,935.88 and $30,295.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004286 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000908 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 139,485 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

