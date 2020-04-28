BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin Sells 1,000 Shares

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BJ stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,695,000 after buying an additional 750,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after buying an additional 1,259,721 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,824,000 after buying an additional 665,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after buying an additional 1,229,962 shares in the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

