Black Hills Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Black Hills to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

