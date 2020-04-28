Black Knight (BKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Black Knight has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.97-2.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.97-$2.06 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,933. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at $240,836,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,395,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,601,385.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,016 shares of company stock valued at $20,388,250. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

