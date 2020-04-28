Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Down 24.3% in April

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. 454,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 216.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

