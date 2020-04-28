BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.71. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Barbara Stymiest bought 10,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 52.3% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,801,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

