Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 1,735 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.