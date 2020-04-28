Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

