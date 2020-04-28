Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. 810,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,122,980. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

