Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 2.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,964. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

