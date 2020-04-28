Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $926,487,000 after purchasing an additional 687,131 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.01. 4,440,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,944,342. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

