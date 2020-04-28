Blue Fin Capital Inc. Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,916,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter.

HYG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.58. 6,368,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,209,266. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

