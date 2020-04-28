Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 502,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,960,141. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

