BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

Shares of NFLX opened at $421.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.72 and its 200-day moving average is $336.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

