BOMB Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00012258 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a market cap of $880,948.59 and approximately $40,989.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035971 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00041481 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,805.44 or 1.00352307 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000724 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 924,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,944 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

