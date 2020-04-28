Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Booking worth $235,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 148.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 376.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded up $36.33 on Tuesday, hitting $1,439.32. The stock had a trading volume of 612,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,997. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,358.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,802.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,070.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,797.15.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.