Bottos Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $384,611.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.04383122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00063016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012985 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003155 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LBank, Bit-Z, Bibox, BigONE, IDEX, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

