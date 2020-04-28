Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.73. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

