BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target Cut to $11.50

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMP. TheStreet downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 18,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 138.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.