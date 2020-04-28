BP’s (BP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BP. HSBC dropped their price target on BP from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 454.72 ($5.98).

LON:BP traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 321.70 ($4.23). 27,620,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 309.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 437.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £312.48 ($411.05).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

