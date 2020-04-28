Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $62.56. 13,994,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,073,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.