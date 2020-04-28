Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Cut by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.36. 3,964,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,209,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

