British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 15,752 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

DIS stock opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

