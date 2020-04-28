Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,950. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.51. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

