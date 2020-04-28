Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to announce $102.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.20 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $83.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $367.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $431.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $308.18 million, with estimates ranging from $249.31 million to $421.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

