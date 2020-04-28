Brokerages Expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) to report $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.56 billion and the lowest is $4.18 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full-year sales of $18.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fluor Co. (NEW).

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLR. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE FLR opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.42. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at $12,333,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

