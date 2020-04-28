Brokerages Expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,882 shares of company stock worth $18,193,449. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 330,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,410,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,288 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

