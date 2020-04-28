Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.87 Billion

Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $4.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.72 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $19.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.22 billion to $23.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

