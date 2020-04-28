Brokerages Expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $656.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to report sales of $656.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $693.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $632.20 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $869.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TGI opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $285.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.08.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

