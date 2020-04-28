Bytecoin (BCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,373.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $44.47 million and approximately $39,373.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Binance, cfinex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00797773 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Crex24, Poloniex, HitBTC, OKEx and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

