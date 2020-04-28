Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

CNI traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $82.79. 212,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 180,965,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,305,000 after buying an additional 174,805,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $636,605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $305,597,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 363.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,913,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $218,816,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

