Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Canadian National Railway worth $209,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,311. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.53.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

