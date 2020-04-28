Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Up 32.7% in April

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,700 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

NYSE CSV opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $263.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $383,711.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,569.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Loeffel bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $53,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 and sold 28,274 shares worth $447,336. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.