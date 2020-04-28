Caspian 24-Hour Volume Reaches $316,382.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $316,382.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.61 or 0.04406561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00063952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012777 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010375 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

