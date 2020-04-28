Castweet (CTT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.23 Million

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 62.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Castweet token can currently be bought for $6.83 or 0.00088130 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $18.62 million and $3.23 million worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 100.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.02485594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00211076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00047538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,724,391 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.