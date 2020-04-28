Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.92 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $2.08 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TOKOK, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

