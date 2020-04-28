Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.56-4.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-112.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.78 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.56-4.76 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.90.

CNC stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

