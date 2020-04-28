Centene’s (CNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Centene (NYSE:CNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,788,000 after buying an additional 539,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centene by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,536,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after buying an additional 300,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

