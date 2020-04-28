C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Up 35.9% in April

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $110.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.70.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon bought 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,145 shares of company stock worth $75,376. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth $235,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

